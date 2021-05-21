 Skip to main content
Pet ID tags available from humane society
Dog tag example

These dog tags are available from the Floyd County Humane Society.

 Submitted photo

FLOYD — Floyd County Humane Society is reminding community members to update their pet’s ID tag and offering new tags. County residents can request an updated flat brass tag by contacting the humane society; out-of-county residents are asked to make a $5 donation for a tag, which will benefit the animals cared for by the nonprofit.

The tags provided by the humane society rivet on a dog collar and lay flat, FCHS said. The nonprofit recommends two lines of information on pet tags: owner’s last name and phone number.

To learn more or request a tag, visit https://www.facebook.com/FCHSVA or call (540) 745-7207.

