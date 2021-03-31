New sounds and lights at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse debuted its new sound and light system on Saturday night, according to venue sound engineer James Herndon.

“It’s a whole new feel,” Herndon said.

Music Road Company Trio played originals and some covers from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. Due to COVID-19 dancers kept some distance and tables were place six feet apart.

Katherine Verity (left) said, “It’s so nice to hear live music again.” She especially liked the reggae tunes that the band performed.

Next to take the Dogtown stage is Seph Custer, Saturday, April 2, from 7-10 p.m.