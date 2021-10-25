Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster pet Chloe, a busy, happy girl who is good with both dogs and adults.

While she hasn’t yet been observed around children, Chloe is about one year old, a feist/boxer mix and 30 pounds of pure love. She has an appointment to be spayed on Nov. 10.

FCHS always recommends a meet and greet with the entire family to see how everyone might get along.

Those interested in meeting Chloe should complete and submit an adoption application available at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact Carol at DRforFCHS@gmail.com for additional information.

FCHS offers a monthly neuter/spay shuttle for both pets and undomesticated animals. For more information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call.