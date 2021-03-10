State reaches vaccination goal: Local hospitalizations continue decline

Positive tones have largely infiltrated pandemic-related conversations during the past two weeks prompted by the deployment of the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine, decreasing daily cases and hospitalizations, and local vaccine clinics.
Local hospital systems have continued to report steady decreases of COVID-19 patients. According to the March 10 report from the collective of Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA facilities, 162 patients were hospitalized with the virus. This is a decrease of 61 percent since Jan. 6 when 420 were hospitalized, the peak number of hospitalizations since the collective’s report started in October 2020.
Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that only 30 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use and 76 percent of the hospitals’ ICU occupancy is full, both of which have fluctuated during the past two weeks. The number of ventilators in use has decreased by one percent, and ICU occupancy has increased by the same margin, according to the VHHA. As of March 9, 1,172 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Nearly 50,000 have been hospitalized and discharged.
Gov. Ralph Northam during a press conference on March 9 announced that the state’s goal of administering 50,000 vaccines each day has been achieved and discussed mass vaccination events that are being planned alongside FEMA to take place next week. According to Northam, one is scheduled to take place in Danville.
He also emphasized the importance of answering the phone when an unknown number calls, as it could be the health department calling about scheduling a vaccination.
T.K. Avula, who is the director of the state vaccination campaign, said during the press conference that primary care doctors are one of the campaign’s greatest assets in regard to “getting people off the fence” about getting the vaccine.
“It’s been really interesting to watch the national data around hesitancy,” he said. “Two months ago I said that we had a lot of concern about the African-American community and their willingness to take the vaccine — that’s changed dramatically. From December to January to February, we’ve actually seen hesitancy drop in that population and where we see the most hesitancy is in white Republicans living in rural areas.”
The CDC announced on March 8 that those who have been fully vaccinated are safe to gather indoors with others who have been fully vaccinated. Being “fully vaccinated” means two weeks have passed since the final vaccine was administered, the CDC said.
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “Everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”
The New River Health District is hosting clinics in Christiansburg for those who have pre-registered and made an appointment. Learn more about pre-registering at www.nrvroadtowellness.com/covid-vaccines.
NRHD is receiving 2,200 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine weekly and received 5,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 2. According to a March 9 update on its website, NRDH believes individuals included in Phase 1b could be vaccinated by the end of April, to the credit of the J&J addition.
“We greatly appreciate the patience and support of our community during this effort,” the health district said.
Wall Residences has hosted two weekend clinics in partnership with The Pharm House. The most recent one was held Saturday, March 6. According to the Wall Residences’ Facebook page, no additional clinics are scheduled at this time.
The state COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 1 (877) 829-4682.
Those interested in volunteering with the NRHD COVID-19 Task Force should visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/NRV_COVID_volunteers.