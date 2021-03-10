State reaches vaccination goal: Local hospitalizations continue decline

He also emphasized the importance of answering the phone when an unknown number calls, as it could be the health department calling about scheduling a vaccination.

T.K. Avula, who is the director of the state vaccination campaign, said during the press conference that primary care doctors are one of the campaign’s greatest assets in regard to “getting people off the fence” about getting the vaccine.

“It’s been really interesting to watch the national data around hesitancy,” he said. “Two months ago I said that we had a lot of concern about the African-American community and their willingness to take the vaccine — that’s changed dramatically. From December to January to February, we’ve actually seen hesitancy drop in that population and where we see the most hesitancy is in white Republicans living in rural areas.”

The CDC announced on March 8 that those who have been fully vaccinated are safe to gather indoors with others who have been fully vaccinated. Being “fully vaccinated” means two weeks have passed since the final vaccine was administered, the CDC said.