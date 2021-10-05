Buffaloes best Cavaliers by two points

Floyd County High School varsity football Buffaloes came from behind in the fourth quarter of a tough game against the Carroll County High Cavaliers Friday night in Hillsville to preserve a tie, stop a late drive, then score the winning touchdown and two key extra points to win 20-18.
Buffaloes quarterback Kaleb Fenton’s three touchdowns in the game Oct. 1 included two to Matt Slusher and ran to score the two-point conversion that ended a three-game failure to score extra points and secured a fourth-straight win for the Buffs.
Fenton passed for 182 yards in the game, including a 76-yard first-quarter touchdown to Kaiden Swortzel that gave Floyd’s a 6-0 lead.
The Cavaliers tied the game 6-6 in the second quarter, but the Buffaloes blocked a field goal, and the team went to halftime tied. Carroll County took the lead with another touchdown in the third quarter, but a two-point conversion failed.
The Buffaloes tied the game at 12 overall in the fourth quarter and ended regulation that way when the Buffs tied a field-goal attempt by the Cavs with no time left on the clock.
In the first play of overtime, Fenton tossed a 10-yard play to Slusher to lead by six and then the run by the QB added two points for a 20-12 lead, but the Cavs scored on a short pass that was stopped just short of the goal line and the game ended with the 40-18 win by Floyd.
In the game, the Buffaloes overcame a fumble that led to a Cavalier touchdown and an interception that stopped a drive.
The win gives the Buffaloes a 4-1 record as the team faces Glenvar on the road this Friday, Oct. 8, before returning home on Thursday of next week (Oct. 14) to play James River.
A Buffaloes cheerleader injured her arm in a fall during a routine on the sidelines and was taken to the hospital emergency room for x-rays.