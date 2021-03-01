Pets of the Week
A 3-year-old Floyd dog named JuJu is suffering from a fractured neck as a result of playing with a much larger dog, according to JuJu’s owner,…
Kathleen W. Jamison of Floyd will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday, March 4.
Floyd Center for the Arts announces its 2021 Distinguished Artist of the Year, Floyd-based paper artist, Gibby Waitzkin.
- Updated
Johnson Family Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram announced on its Facebook page on Feb. 11 that it has closed its location in Floyd, and new management …
- Updated
A 40-year-old Copper Hill man facing three counts of selling methamphetamine to an informant of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in 2019 …
An Alum Ridge Road two-vehicle crash on Feb. 11 has resulted in a DUI charge for one of the vehicle operators, Sean B. Thomas, 19, of Floyd, w…
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a press conference this morning that as COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection decline and vaccinations r…
- Updated
Virginia State Police Trooper S.M. Chaffin is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, Fe…
Floyd County’s annual Floyd Yoga Jam will host its tenth event from Sept. 2-5 with a number of changes due to the pandemic and gathering restr…
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Feb. 16 that Moog Inc., a designer and manufacturer of motion control products and solutions, will invest $10.7 m…