Highlighting the Class of 2021 throughout May

To celebrate the achievements of the Floyd County High School Class of 2021, The Floyd Press will highlight about 50 students per week in May, leading up to the publication of graduation coverage on May 27.

The following graduate information may be submitted for publication by emailing it to grads@floydpress.com:

• Parent(s) or guardian(s) names

• Plan(s) after graduation

Senior portraits and senior quotes will be obtained through working with the school’s guidance office and yearbook adviser.

Submissions will be accepted until May 3.

With questions, please contact the paper’s editor, Abby Whitt, at awhitt@floydpress.com or by calling (540) 750-7025.