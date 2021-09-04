Kaine takes community questions during Floyd luncheon

He credited Sen. Mark Warner for his instrumental involvement in the recently passed bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which will invest heavily in roads, rails, bridges and broadband. He spoke of his work on the second part of the bill, the Budget Reconstruction Bill, which will address education, child poverty, immigration, work force development, healthcare, climate-related advances and more.

Kaine cited voting rights as another big issue, one that is being addressed with two bills, The John Lewis Voting Rights Act and Before the People Act. He explained misinformation about the November 2020 election being stolen, which resulted in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the injury of 120 police officers, is being repeated in states with Republican legislators and governors, he explained, noting those states are passing laws that would allow them to overturn elections.

“If the state legislator doesn’t like what the state election officials do in terms of certification of results, the state can take the power to count votes away,” he said.

As a member of Armed Forces with a son in the U.S. Marines, Kaine weighed in on the situation in Afghanistan saying he supported President Joe Biden’s decision to pull troops out by the anniversary of the September 11th attack.