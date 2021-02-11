Community healthcare providers host vaccine clinic

The Floyd Event Center saw a steady flow of traffic on Saturday as Wall Residences hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Appointments were scheduled in five to 10 minute intervals, which eliminated long wait times, according to Kamala Bauers, an original founder of Wall Residences. At the vaccine clinic, 150 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed by Portia Thompson, a doctor of pharmacy, and Katelyn Spangler, a registered nurse.

The event was a community effort among Wall Residences, the Pharmhouse Pharmacy and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. It targeted individuals within Phase 1a of Gov. Ralph Northam’s vaccination plan, “primarily those with developmental disabilities who receive support from Wall Residences and their caregivers,” along with residents of Eagles Nest Regeneration, Bauers stated.

Wall Residences Executive Director John Weatherspoon greeted vehicles upon their arrival to explain the process of getting the vaccines, including stopping for a wellness check at the door which were conducted by Pharmhouse staff. Those interested in getting vaccinated were provided with a face mask if necessary, and patients were observed for 15 minutes after being vaccinated.