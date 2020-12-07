Julia Meredith named humane society's November Volunteer of the Month

The Floyd County Humane Society has announced that Julia Meredith is their November Volunteer of the Month for her service as a shelter volunteer and extraordinary foster parent.
In animal rescue work, a safe shelter is primary to proving immediate protection and care for strays and other animals in bad situations. Some dogs blossom under this first-ever care and begin to make immediate strides in health and behavior. However, after protracted time in a shelter environment, many dogs begin to deteriorate, losing prior gains in confidence, socialization and training, no matter how well the shelter is run. Dogs that have not benefited from prior behavioral training in particular are more difficult to place and end up being in the shelter even long, exacerbating the problem.
This is when the role of fosters becomes crucial. Julia has demonstrated in an exemplary manner that the focused affection and attention afforded by a home setting can offer a second lease on life for many dogs that otherwise would be difficult to place in permanent homes. She has skillfully house-trained, leash-trained and imparted just plain good manners to a number of Humane Society dogs placed in her care. Julia and her 100% supportive husband, Harry, have also tasted the bittersweet parting that marks a successful outcome when they charges are moved on to their forever families, knowing this is part of the process that allows them to keep their home open to the next needy dog.
Asked about her efforts on behalf of the Floyd County Humane Society, Julia responded, “I sure appreciate being the volunteer of the month. To be honest, I struggled initially as a new volunteer because kennel care is often not fun for us humans, yet neither is it fun for our dogs in transition. Thankfully, I kept at it and now I mostly see the amazing changes — thanks to FCHS — our dogs gets to experience. Harry works with me to accommodate fosters and make it work with our pack of three at the farm. Starting volunteering was kind of like starting a new exercise routine — three weeks and then you need it!”
To find out how to become a FCHS foster or learn of other volunteer opportunities, visit the www.floydhumanesociety.org.
