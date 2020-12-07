Julia Meredith named humane society's November Volunteer of the Month

Asked about her efforts on behalf of the Floyd County Humane Society, Julia responded, “I sure appreciate being the volunteer of the month. To be honest, I struggled initially as a new volunteer because kennel care is often not fun for us humans, yet neither is it fun for our dogs in transition. Thankfully, I kept at it and now I mostly see the amazing changes — thanks to FCHS — our dogs gets to experience. Harry works with me to accommodate fosters and make it work with our pack of three at the farm. Starting volunteering was kind of like starting a new exercise routine — three weeks and then you need it!”