Veterans Day as an antidote; Floyd parade on Sunday

Emerging from an often anger-fueled local and state election, Veterans Day brings the opportunity for communities to meditate on personal sacrifices made for every American, regardless of political party.

The granddaughter of a World War II veteran who never boasted the title and discussed modern politics with me even less, I grew up with a solid, core sense of patriotism that has only intensified throughout adulthood and becoming a journalist.

A huge part of my heart, that patriotism ached often and deeply throughout the recent election season as community members accused others of being weak, liars and anti-American.

For the first time, this year I realized how closely Veterans Day follows election days, and I’ve used it as a finish line for the election season, viewing it as an opportunity to re-center on who we are as individuals and what we’re doing to make the world better.

Some people are unbelievably courageous, ready to stand on the battlefield to create a better world; some are elected and work to represent locals; others write laws and policies; some teach children, some teach adults; others keep cars safely on the road and provide services others can’t; some tell stories and ask questions.