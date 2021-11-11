Veterans Day as an antidote; Floyd parade on Sunday

Emerging from an often anger-fueled local and state election, Veterans Day brings the opportunity for communities to meditate on personal sacrifices made for every American, regardless of political party.
The granddaughter of a World War II veteran who never boasted the title and discussed modern politics with me even less, I grew up with a solid, core sense of patriotism that has only intensified throughout adulthood and becoming a journalist.
A huge part of my heart, that patriotism ached often and deeply throughout the recent election season as community members accused others of being weak, liars and anti-American.
For the first time, this year I realized how closely Veterans Day follows election days, and I’ve used it as a finish line for the election season, viewing it as an opportunity to re-center on who we are as individuals and what we’re doing to make the world better.
Some people are unbelievably courageous, ready to stand on the battlefield to create a better world; some are elected and work to represent locals; others write laws and policies; some teach children, some teach adults; others keep cars safely on the road and provide services others can’t; some tell stories and ask questions.
But, we’re all in pursuit of a better world, and Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to come together in support of that mission and those who are or have been on the front lines.
Floyd’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127 will lead a local Veterans Day Parade at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14.
The procession is set to begin at Maberry Funeral Home, turn right at the light and end on Route 615 on Barberry Road. Assembly for the parade begins at 2 p.m. Plaques will be awarded for Most Patriotic and Best Decorated.
The Floyd County Woman’s Club will provide hot coffee and hot apple cider and will also have home baked goods to offer at the end of the event.
With questions about participating or for further information, email John Phillips at sirmac@swva.net.