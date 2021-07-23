Tour de Dirt adventures return

FLOYD — Beginning at Chantilly Farm and winding for at least 15 miles along lesser-known roads in Floyd County, the 15th annual Tour de Dirt will take place October 16 with four routes for cyclists to choose from.

Registration is now open for the event, and routes are all gravel-, cross- or mountain bike friendly. Proceeds benefit Plenty! Farms and Food Pantry, which works year-round to fight food insecurity in Floyd County.

There were about 42 people registered for the various courses, as of July 21, including nine for the Full Pull, Tour de Dirt’s 80-plus mile ride for experienced, seasoned cyclists. “This monster route includes copious amounts of gravel and dirt, as well as gobs of elevation change,” according to the course description.

The Funn Ride, about 15 miles, is a “fun Cruise on a mostly gravel course.” The Lite Ride is 35, and the Fiddy Ride is 50-plus miles.

To register or learn more, visit www.plentylocal.org/tour-de-dirt or call (540) 745-3898.