Floyd golfers open season strong

The FCHS golf team that won the 2A state championship four months ago opened the new season last week with a pair of strong showings, proving the state champions are still here.
The Buffaloes won the season opener Monday, Aug. 2, against Three Rivers District teams at Cliffside in Covington. Team scores were Floyd County 319, Radford 331, James River 335, Glenvar 346 and Alleghany 490.
Ryne Bond and McKenzie Weddle tied for team and match medalist honors as each carded a 71. Kaden Reinhard had 86, Dylan Bond had 91, Corey Powers had 97 and J.D. King had 101.
The Buffaloes followed up the next day with an even better score, but settled for second place in the 14-team Woodruff Classic in Wytheville. Abingdon finished first with a 292, while Floyd County had 307.
"That was the best score for a road match we've had in three years," said coach Dirk Davis. "It was a very, very strong field, with the defending 1A state champion, the 2A state champion (Floyd County), the 3A state champion, and the 4A runner-up."
Weddle had a 70 Aug. 3, which tied for the second best score, and R. Bond had a 73, which tied for fifth best score. Other Floyd scores were D. Bond 81, Powers 83, Reinhard 98 and King 104.
Other team scores were Blacksburg 318, Castlewood 321, Radford 332, Marion 339, Gate City 353, Union 382, George Wythe 387, Grayson County 396, Patrick Henry 405, Chilhowie 412 and Holston 492. Northwood did not have enough players to post a team score.
In last season's march to a state title, the Buffaloes had a favorable post season break, as the regional and state tournaments were held at Pete Dye River Course in Radford, where the team had played several times. The same holds true this year.
This year's regional and state tournaments are scheduled for Olde Mill in Laurel Fork. The team has three matches at Olde Mill, and Davis said two more could be scheduled.
"With Monday's match (Aug. 2), we didn't get home until 11 p.m., and we left for the Tuesday match before 7 a.m.," Davis said. "There's a lot to be said for sleeping in your own bed before a big meet.
"The team is working hard and they play well together, but we still have room for improvement. We don't want that 307 to be the highlight of the season."