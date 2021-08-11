Floyd golfers open season strong

The FCHS golf team that won the 2A state championship four months ago opened the new season last week with a pair of strong showings, proving the state champions are still here.

The Buffaloes won the season opener Monday, Aug. 2, against Three Rivers District teams at Cliffside in Covington. Team scores were Floyd County 319, Radford 331, James River 335, Glenvar 346 and Alleghany 490.

Ryne Bond and McKenzie Weddle tied for team and match medalist honors as each carded a 71. Kaden Reinhard had 86, Dylan Bond had 91, Corey Powers had 97 and J.D. King had 101.

The Buffaloes followed up the next day with an even better score, but settled for second place in the 14-team Woodruff Classic in Wytheville. Abingdon finished first with a 292, while Floyd County had 307.

"That was the best score for a road match we've had in three years," said coach Dirk Davis. "It was a very, very strong field, with the defending 1A state champion, the 2A state champion (Floyd County), the 3A state champion, and the 4A runner-up."

Weddle had a 70 Aug. 3, which tied for the second best score, and R. Bond had a 73, which tied for fifth best score. Other Floyd scores were D. Bond 81, Powers 83, Reinhard 98 and King 104.