Willis student wins Citizens scholarship

FLOYD — Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced this week that Floyd County High School graduate Caileigh Chaffin is the recipient of its yearly Future Leaders Scholarship, which is a collaborative effort by the Virginia Broadband Association, the Donald A. Perry Foundation and Citizens.

Chaffin, a member of the Class of 2021, plans to attend Radford University to major in Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Special Education and minor in Business Management. She is one of about 45 students across the Commonwealth that receives the Future Leaders Scholarship each year.

“The Virginia cable industry is honored and excited to award so many scholarships to outstanding students across the Commonwealth,” Ray LaMura, VCTA president said. “We congratulate all the winners for their achievements and commend their hard work, dedication to higher learning and leadership contributions to their communities.”

Now in its 21st year, the Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship program is a statewide education initiative of the Virginia cable industry. To date, more than $1 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding Virginia students attending Virginia colleges and universities.

The VCTA and its member companies encourage students to visit the VCTA website www.vcta.com for more information about the Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship program.