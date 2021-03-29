Golfers win against Three Rivers

The FCHS golf team used a balanced attack to pick up a win over Three Rivers District opponents at Great Oaks Country Club Thursday, March 25.

"I never seen a high school golf match with a five-tie for medalist," said Buffalo Coach Dirk Davis. Mitchell Thompson, McKenzie Weddle and Ryne Bond each shot 40 to share medalist honors.

Giles also had two golfers, Walker Gillespie and Logan Douthat, who also carded a 40. Floyd golfers Tanyan Sutphin and Hunter Gallimore each shot 41, which is probably the only time a team has had five players within one stroke.

Floyd's winning score was 161, followed by Giles with 168, James River 189, Glenvar 210 and Carroll County 212. Radford's team was unable to participate because of a COVID-19 pause.

The match was originally planned to be 18 holes, but it was officially ended after nine holes due to deteriorating weather conditions of wind and rain.

The Buffaloes had another win earlier in the week, picking up an 18-hole victory over District teams at Giles Country Club Monday, March 22. Scores were Floyd County 316, Giles 338, Radford 344, James River 370, Glenvar 403 and Carroll County 453.

Scores for Floyd were Mitchell Thompson 74, Ryne Bond 79, McKenzie Weddle 81, Hunter Gallimore 82, Isaiah Cantrell 38, Peyton Mason 46, Zach Turpin 48 and Jonathan Whitlow 55.