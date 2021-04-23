PULASKI: Man wanted for connection to suspicious death

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Cory Steven Mangekain, who is considered an armed and dangerous "person of interest," for connections to a "suspicious death" reported April 21. Mangekain is wanted for felony unauthorized use, felony breaking and entering, and felony grand larceny, with additional charges possible in the future, according to the law enforcement agency.
Mangekian is described as a white male, 5-foot 3-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Based on the information from the Sheriff's Office, Mangekian has a tattoo on his right forearm with no other identifiers.
The law enforcement agency states Mangekian became a person of interest in a case that began Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski in reference to a possible deceased person. Upon arrival, units found a deceased female in her home, later identified as 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian.
The victim's vehicle was discovered to be missing at the beginning of the investigation, along with a firearm and ammunition, PCSO stated. The vehicle was located at another residence within the Fairlawn area where officers discovered a break-in and missing SUV at an unoccupied residence. The missing vehicle is a silver 2013 Infinity SUV FX3 with a Virginia Registration of WTA1304, according to the law enforcement agency.
Mangekian was last known to list himself as homeless in Texas for a short period of time but has lived in both Florida and New Hampshire. He is believed to have left the area this week in the 2013 Infinity with an unknown destination.
The PCSO stated updates will be made available as "credible information" is received and the information does not jeopardize the investigation. The original release was issued April 22, and there were no updates as mid-day April 23.
Information regarding Mangekian's whereabouts should be reported to local law enforcement agencies by calling 9-1-1.