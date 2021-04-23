PULASKI: Man wanted for connection to suspicious death

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Cory Steven Mangekain, who is considered an armed and dangerous "person of interest," for connections to a "suspicious death" reported April 21. Mangekain is wanted for felony unauthorized use, felony breaking and entering, and felony grand larceny, with additional charges possible in the future, according to the law enforcement agency.

Mangekian is described as a white male, 5-foot 3-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Based on the information from the Sheriff's Office, Mangekian has a tattoo on his right forearm with no other identifiers.

The law enforcement agency states Mangekian became a person of interest in a case that began Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski in reference to a possible deceased person. Upon arrival, units found a deceased female in her home, later identified as 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian.