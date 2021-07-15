Scouts excel during camp

FLOYD — Twelve girls in Scout Troop 19 returned from camp last week with 40 new badges among them and already looking forward to their next adventures, Scoutmaster Greg Sazonov said, which will include a ghost tour and numerous camping trips.

While at camp, six scouts who joined Troop 19 in March achieved the rank of “Scout,” and one scout completed her “Star” rank, with only “Life” remaining before she achieves “Eagle.”

Two scouts slept in shelters they made for Wilderness Survival badges, Sazonov said, and another earned the Mile Swim award by swimming continuously for one mile.

Two scouts earned Rifle Shooting, badges, and others completed leatherworking, basketry, and wood carving projects for those badges. Troop 19 scouts also earned badges for Nature, Canoeing and Kayaking for a grand total of 40 badges earned by the 12 scouts while at camp.

Planning for the next few months, the troop is “making plans to backpack on the Appalachian Trail, go on a ghost tour and camp at Harper's Ferry, bike and camp on the Virginia Creeper, canoe and kayak, and camp just for camping's sake,” Sazonov said, adding the troop will also complete two community service projects and two fundraisers for next year’s trip to Florida.

Girls between the ages of 10-18 are welcome to join Troop 19, and there is also a troop for younger scouts. More information can be found online at www.beascout.org or by emailing Greg Sazonov at scoutingtroop19@gmail.com.