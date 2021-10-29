Grand Jury hands down 81 indictments, FCSO makes arrests

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted a “round up” of recently indicted individuals on Friday, Oct. 22, and more than half of the 81 total indictments involved drug and narcotic violations.

“I am very proud of the men and women of this department. They work extremely hard to keep this community safe day and night,” said Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig in a release. “Countless hours go into drug law violations. These men and women put themselves in harm’s way and do it without hesitation.”

The indictments are a result of a Floyd County Grand Jury that met Oct. 5, FCSO noted in an Oct. 27 release, which handed down 81 indictments that will lead to the arrest of 49 total people, “only a portion of drug related arrests this year” in Floyd County.

Fifty-two of the indictments, and 31 of the arrests, include drug- and narcotics-related violations.

“Drugs will not be tolerated in Floyd County,” Craig added. “We will continue to search out and apprehend those who violate these laws.”

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted with the Oct. 22 round up.

The release reminds county residents that information about illegal activities in Floyd can be left anonymously on the FCSO tip line at (540) 745-9395.