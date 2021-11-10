Floyd C4: Investing in Floyd’s future

After six weeks of guided, concentrated focus on their business plans, a total of six Floyd entrepreneurs pitched ideas Nov. 1 in the hope of receiving funding at the end of the annual Floyd C4 Business Development Series.
C4 sessions revolve around business start-up, marketing, finance, operations a business and networking, and C4 emphasizes curriculum, creators, coaches and challenge.
Firehouse Farms, a meat processing facility owned by Jody and Madeline Akers, is the 2021 first place winner of the seventh annual C4 Series, which is hosted by the Floyd County Economic Development Authority.
Madeline, who also participated in the 2020 C4 Series and earned third place, said the program provides an opportunity to make lasting connections in the business community that could help Firehouse Farms in the future.
Firehouse Farms is planning to open before the end of the year as a custom exempt meat processing facility, with the hope of graduating to a USDA-inspected facility in the coming years. The Akers estimated in August it could take a year or two after opening to achieve USDA status.
“I have learned so much through this competition, and all the knowledge and the relationships that were made there are going to benefit our business so much,” Madeline said in an official release from the EDA. “This is such a remarkable opportunity for anyone who wants to be a small business owner.
She noted the $5,000 first place prize funding will be used to purchase equipment for the Firehouse Farms facility.
Rashminder Hargis came in second place and received $3,000 for MettaMeals, a Floyd-based food truck and catering business featuring healthy, ethnic food.
MettaMeals’ aim is to “bring a holistic approach to food by putting quality and well-being above profit. Our focus is on offering vegan and vegetarian, delicious yet wholesome food to people who wish to eat clean and healthy,” according to its website.
Find more information about MettaMeals at www.facebook.com/Rashminder111 or www.mettamealsva.com.
Joe Tesauro and Jonathan Vandergrift took third place and $1,500 for Floyd Outdoors, a bike shop just outside of town offering repairs and retail support.
Focused on meeting a need in Floyd for both locals and visitors, Tesauro and Vandergift emphasized the growth of cycling events and everyday recreation. They said the goal is for Floyd Outdoors to retail bicycles and become a destination shop in the area.
Learn more about Floyd Outdoors at www.facebook.com/FloydOutdoors.
A panel of judges including George Nester of the Floyd EDA, Summer Bork of the New River Valley Regional Commission and Sandy Ratliff of Virginia Community Capital made the final decisions on who would receive funding.
Floyd Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin and EDA Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge kept the day of pitches (about six hours worth) moving smoothly.
Before announcing the winner, Martin explained the judges looked at each entrepreneur’s “playbook” with a “critical but encouraging eye,” and noted the $9,500 in funding was provided by the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.
EDA Chairman Jon Beegle said, “We are always so impressed by the skills, passion and creativity that Floyd County residents bring to the Floyd C4 program. Floyd County is blessed with great and hard-working entrepreneurs that we are excited to support.”