Floyd C4: Investing in Floyd’s future

After six weeks of guided, concentrated focus on their business plans, a total of six Floyd entrepreneurs pitched ideas Nov. 1 in the hope of receiving funding at the end of the annual Floyd C4 Business Development Series.

C4 sessions revolve around business start-up, marketing, finance, operations a business and networking, and C4 emphasizes curriculum, creators, coaches and challenge.

Firehouse Farms, a meat processing facility owned by Jody and Madeline Akers, is the 2021 first place winner of the seventh annual C4 Series, which is hosted by the Floyd County Economic Development Authority.

Madeline, who also participated in the 2020 C4 Series and earned third place, said the program provides an opportunity to make lasting connections in the business community that could help Firehouse Farms in the future.

Firehouse Farms is planning to open before the end of the year as a custom exempt meat processing facility, with the hope of graduating to a USDA-inspected facility in the coming years. The Akers estimated in August it could take a year or two after opening to achieve USDA status.