Board received vaccine shortage update, accepted trash truck bid

Floyd County Board of Supervisors last week focused on problems with trash green boxes, COVID-19 vaccine shortages at a new county vaccination site and other problems in a meeting dominated by selection of a new county administrator.
Linda Millsaps starts as the new administrator on March 1.
Acting Administrator Cindy Ryan said the primary green boxes for Indian Valley are set for removal at the request of the property owner, and the county is looking for a new location while residents of the district have to drive longer distances to properly dispose of garbage.
That led to an overall discussion on how to upgrade and improve the green box situation throughout the county.
Perhaps the county should consider purchasing an acre of land for a central green box location, Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe suggested, but Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove said the county would need “four or five county supersites” to provide the ideal level of service for residents.
Currently, Yoder said, the scattered green box sites are mostly “a muddy parking lot with sinkholes.”
“People are expecting a higher level of surface,” he said.
Ryan said landowners are unhappy with misuse of current green box sites, which often leave messes. Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito said that the county had tried to put the locations on major byways like U.S. 221 and Franklin Pike, but that leaves large areas without easily accessible boxes.
Most of the supervisors said they want to avoid a large central location that is locked and only available on certain days and hours, like the site in Montgomery County. They agreed to look at options at a future meeting.
The vaccine shortage discussion came after Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Sowers reported that the new local vaccine operation at the Eco Village on Franklin Pike ran into a scheduling delay because of the shortage of available vaccines in the New River Valley and around the Commonwealth.
“There’s just no vaccines,” Sowers said. “It’s unfortunate. Everybody needs to be patient.”
Ryan said the vaccines come through the Virginia Department of Health, then to each health department district. She recommended the board consider hiring curbside assistants for Eco Village to use when vaccines become available. In Floyd, the PharmHouse and CVS are on waitlists for vaccines. Yoder reiterated that that all appointments for vaccines in Floyd County are handled though the New River Health District operation in Montgomery County.
In a report to the supervisors, county school Superintendent John Wheeler said county public schools will go to four days a week “in person” classes at grades 4-12 on Feb. 23 with Wednesday still closed for classes for cleaning and sterilization while classes are online.
In-person classes have been two days a week with others “virtual” online. The change was announced earlier at the school board meeting earlier in the week.
In other business before the board Tuesday:
William Newcomb, appearing before the board via video, reported that corrections on wells in the old county dump are on schedule and will be reported to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Aug. 21 as part of the requirements of landfill monitoring every four years. While some wells still exceed water contaminations levels, he said the report will show improvement and is “making progress towards a good standing.”
“We knew the capped area would continue to be a problem,” he said. Newcomb will report back to the supervisors in September.
Sheriff Brian Craig reported a vacancy for a deputy, and they have made an offer to a potential dispatcher. He said he will be meeting with Ryan as work starts on the new budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1
The county accepted a $240,000 bid for a front-loading garbage truck from Virginia Truck Body with delivery within 120 days
After no bids were received for a new roof at the Waste Transfer Station, the board approved seeking alternatives. Replacing the lights is underway.
The board approved $5,000 to the Southeast Community Assistant Project for its help on a scatter-side housing rehab program in the county;
At the request by the board at an earlier meeting, David Clarke of the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that gravel used in snow treatment passed “all of our tests and requirements” after the county received complaints of punctured tires from the gravel. Clarke promised to “keep monitoring” the situation. He also set a public hearing on the county’s “six-year road plan” for 7 p.m. on April 27.
The next meeting of the board is on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.