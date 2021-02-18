Board received vaccine shortage update, accepted trash truck bid

Most of the supervisors said they want to avoid a large central location that is locked and only available on certain days and hours, like the site in Montgomery County. They agreed to look at options at a future meeting.

The vaccine shortage discussion came after Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Sowers reported that the new local vaccine operation at the Eco Village on Franklin Pike ran into a scheduling delay because of the shortage of available vaccines in the New River Valley and around the Commonwealth.

“There’s just no vaccines,” Sowers said. “It’s unfortunate. Everybody needs to be patient.”

Ryan said the vaccines come through the Virginia Department of Health, then to each health department district. She recommended the board consider hiring curbside assistants for Eco Village to use when vaccines become available. In Floyd, the PharmHouse and CVS are on waitlists for vaccines. Yoder reiterated that that all appointments for vaccines in Floyd County are handled though the New River Health District operation in Montgomery County.