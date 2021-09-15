Floyd golf team nabs two more wins, including home stand

The FCHS golf team won two matches last week, including a long awaited match on the home course at Great Oaks Country Club.

The Buffaloes started the week with a return to the site of their state championship victory last spring, Floyd defeated all of the Three Rivers District teams in a match at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The team played shorthanded due to injuries and school work but still managed to hold off the closest challengers, James River and Radford.

The team score was inflated over the season average, but the Buffaloes' 345 was still good enough to win. McKenzie Weddle was match medalist with 75 and Ryne Bond had 77. They were the only two golfers to break 80.

Corey Powers had 92, J.D. King had 101 and Micah Underwood had 116.

James River had 352, Radford had 353, Glenvar had 394, Alleghany had 466, and Carroll County had 491.

The Buffaloes finally got to host a home match on Thursday, Sept. 9. The match, originally set for August, had been postponed three times.

Floyd finished first with a 315. James River was second with 346, followed by Radford with 349, Glenvar with 389, Alleghany with 460, and Carroll County with 499.