Heart of Floyd traffic concerns Council

FLOYD — Concerns of pedestrian safety were discussed at Thursday night’s Town Council meeting, especially along Locust Street, and a Floyd Yoga Jam preview was approved to take place in the park in August during the 15-minute meeting.

With Vice Mayor Mike Patton absent and Councilman Chris Bond joining the meeting virtually, Mayor Will Griffin and Councilmen Bruce Turner and David Whitaker voted to approve a park use permit for Warren G. Lineberry Park for a Floyd Yoga Jam Warm-up on Aug. 21, contingent on the organizing nonprofit providing proof of liability insurance for the event.

“Three or four” musicians slated to perform during the Yoga Jam festival in September, will perform during the preview, according to the park use application, and the event will last from 5-9 p.m.

Councilman David Whitaker voiced concerns of safety along Locust Street with the return of summer events following the pandemic and increased attendance of events at venues along the roadway.

“People are still parking wherever they please,” he said, noting in some situations, this causes blind spots for other vehicles. When even just a fender bender happens on Locust Street, Whitaker added, traffic can completely bring the roadway to a standstill.

Griffin and Turner agreed.