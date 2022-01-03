Floyd Dispatch answered over 20,000 calls for help in 2021

Lucas Graham has led Floyd’s team of eight emergency dispatchers since October, a move he said is a testament to Sheriff Brian Craig’s efforts to secure competitive pay and benefits for Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employees.
Graham graduated from Floyd County High School in 2008, started his career with the Christiansburg Police Department in 2012 and worked with NRV 911 from 2016 until October 2021.
The son of retired Floyd County Investigator Steve Graham, Lucas said Dec. 23 a notable difference between Floyd County and NRV 911 is the scale of operation, and emphasized every experience he’s had has brought him back to serving his friends and neighbors.
“There’s a new sense of importance in the job when you’re working at home,” Graham said.
He noted the close bonds dispatchers often find in one another as a result of shared similar experiences and trauma, calling Floyd County Dispatch, in particular, a close family.
The frontline of emergency management services, dispatchers coordinate and communicate with multiple parties during every call to ensure the proper units respond.
Wanting no recognition for providing such an essential service, Floyd dispatchers assess problems presented by the caller, determine which and how many units may be needed, and communicate with those departments/units until the incident is closed.
Shannon Belcher said one of the many hard things about the job is that “as a dispatcher, we never get to know the final outcome.”
She explained, most of the time, after taking the call and coordinating the proper response, the last thing dispatchers hear regarding an incident is the ambulance leaving the hospital after dropping a patient off.
Since starting as the Floyd County 911 Director in October, Graham said, he’s spent time identifying potential areas of growth, such as condensing call types and researching Emergency Medical Dispatcher programs.
EMD programs and training allow dispatchers to instruct callers in medical procedures like CPR and First Aid, Graham explained.
Floyd County Dispatch received 22,326 calls for service in 2021, as of Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m., nearly more than dispatchers received in all of 2020 (22,338). Of those calls, 1,619 solely requested medical services, and 1,094 calls were 911 hang-ups or accidental dials.
There were also 240 arrests within county limits, 144 domestic dispute calls and 928 fire calls as of Dec. 22.
According to Dispatch data, there were 1,909 traffic stops conducted from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22, 2021, and of those stops, 1,186 (62%) were given a warning.
In Floyd County and other rural communities, dispatchers face additional challenges in coordinating coverage of multiple calls at a time, given geographic hurdles and volunteer availability.
There are two, fully staffed 24/7 ambulances of Floyd County Medics funded by the Board of Supervisors. Beyond two calls, response depends on Rescue Squad volunteers (both providers and drivers), or mutual aid response.
The limit is ultimately set by the Virginia Compensation Board, which determines the Commonwealth's “reasonable” contribution to “Constitutional Officers,” its website states, which includes the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, the main source of funding for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.