Floyd Dispatch answered over 20,000 calls for help in 2021

Shannon Belcher said one of the many hard things about the job is that “as a dispatcher, we never get to know the final outcome.”

She explained, most of the time, after taking the call and coordinating the proper response, the last thing dispatchers hear regarding an incident is the ambulance leaving the hospital after dropping a patient off.

Since starting as the Floyd County 911 Director in October, Graham said, he’s spent time identifying potential areas of growth, such as condensing call types and researching Emergency Medical Dispatcher programs.

EMD programs and training allow dispatchers to instruct callers in medical procedures like CPR and First Aid, Graham explained.

Floyd County Dispatch received 22,326 calls for service in 2021, as of Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m., nearly more than dispatchers received in all of 2020 (22,338). Of those calls, 1,619 solely requested medical services, and 1,094 calls were 911 hang-ups or accidental dials.

There were also 240 arrests within county limits, 144 domestic dispute calls and 928 fire calls as of Dec. 22.