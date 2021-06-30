Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival hits a high note

FLOYD — Maestro David Stewart Wiley welcomed a full house to Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival’s annual concert at Floyd EcoVillage’s Event Center on Sunday.

He described the afternoon’s Appalachian Spring and The Four Seasons performance as “a perfect piece for this time and place, as we celebrate the privilege of being back safely together.”

Wiley, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s music director and conductor and VBRMF’s artistic director, stated that masks were optional for those in the audience who had been vaccinated. He reported that the musicians on stage were all fully vaccinated. He thanked his musician colleagues for their artistry and patience and asked VBRMF board members to stand and be recognized.

A primary focus of VBRMF is on music education, supporting local rising musicians and enriching the region by making classical music and classical music blended with Appalachian heritage more available.

Each season’s musical composition of The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi was preceded by Vivaldi’s poetry, recited by Maestro Wiley, who also gave historical background to musical pieces and their composers. The performance embodied the sounds of birds and nature, including a storm.