Floyd County Fair will highlight ‘Everyday Heroes’

FLOYD — The Floyd County Fair is set to celebrate “nurses, soldiers, firefighters, teachers, moms, dads, police, organ and blood donors, and so many more” in September and is accepting submissions from community members about their heroes until Aug. 25 for a chance to win fair tickets and other prizes.

Sponsored by Floyd County Farm Bureau, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Chantilly Farm and Hillbilly Goodies, the fair will kick off on Sept. 11 at Chantilly Farm in Floyd, is will feature competitions for vegetables, flowers, food, photography and livestock, according to the Floyd Livestock & County Fair Facebook page. Patrons will also be able to enjoy live music, demonstrations and kid-friendly activities.

Community members can submit written entries about their own everyday hero via Facebook at www.facebook.com/FloydLivestockandCountyFair or email at info@floydvafair.com by 5 p.m. Aug. 25.

“Let us know the name of your hero, why they are your hero, and how we can get in touch with them (if possible),” organizers stated July 5. “There are no wrong answers and you can enter someone that has passed or an animal.”