Golf team notches another win

FLOYD — The Floyd County High School golf team avenged its only district loss of the season by finishing first in a district match at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville Monday, Aug. 30.

James River had edged the Buffaloes by one stroke in a match at Olde Mill in Laurel Fork earlier this season.

The Buffaloes got payback on the Knights' home course, taking first place by shooting a 324 over 18 holes. Host team James River had 336, Radford had 342, Glenvar had 363, Alleghany had 476 and Carroll County had 507.

Ryne Bond was medalist for Floyd with a 75, which was also good for overall match medalist. McKenzie Weddle had 77, and Dylan Bond and Corey Powers each had 86. Also competing for Floyd was J.D. King with 102 and Micah Underwood with 104.

The Buffaloes' long awaited first home match is set for today (Thursday, Sept. 9) at 1 p.m. at Great Oaks Country Club. The match was originally set for August, then rescheduled for Sept. 1, when it was again postponed, this time by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.