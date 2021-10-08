Whitaker challenges Griffin for mayoral duties

A number of large-scale projects in Floyd have been completed under Griffin’s mayorship, including the Sidewalk Project on east Oxford Street, and traffic signals and signage near south Locust Street.

Many of these projects were completed with the help of grant funding, and, Griffin noted, the current Town Hall renovations will be completed “without having to borrow a penny.”

He mentioned if re-elected, Griffin said, he’d like to examine the possibility of updated street lighting across town.

He points to town business expenses, including the Meals Tax and some yearly permits, as partly the reason, and said individuals’ taxes haven’t been raised by the Town Council in about 14 years.

Griffin said the financial position of the town is one of the greatest improvements Council has directed since he first became mayor, emphasizing decisions that lead to successful projects are made as a group and credit doesn’t fall to one person.

“Council has always tried to focus on what it can do in town to improve life for residents, and let the rest go,” he explained, adding it’s job, and his as mayor, "is to set personal ideals aside on Thursday nights” and make decisions that benefit as many Floyd residents as possible.