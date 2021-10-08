Whitaker challenges Griffin for mayoral duties

With less than a month until Election Day when he announced his write-in campaign on Oct. 5, Floyd Town Councilman David Whitaker said this week it was the “support and encouragement of community members seeking a fiscally conservative, Christian candidate” that led him to throw his name in the hat.
Incumbent Mayor Will Griffin filed for re-election by the March deadline and has been unopposed in the race until now.
House of Delegates candidate Marie March (R-Floyd) first announced the news of Whitaker’s campaign online Oct. 5, calling it an opportunity to “get true, proven conservatives into office,” and the Republican Party of Floyd stated Oct. 6 it officially supports Whitaker’s campaign.
Elected to Floyd Town Council in 2019, Whitaker attended Council meetings for years, he said, before he realized he “wanted to be a part of the decision making process” rather than a citizen bringing ideas to the governmental body.
Whitaker notes his experience as the Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Floyd means he’s well-versed in the process of conducting meetings, and he is “not at a loss” when it comes to the duties of being mayor.
He said he believes the “mayor should be the greeter of Floyd,” and he spends many Friday evenings and Saturdays around downtown, meeting visitors and catching up with other residents.
Before he joined the Council, Whitaker noted, the bi-monthly meetings did not include reciting the Pledge of Allegiance or a moment of silent prayer, which began in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Whitaker listed several ways he would like to highlight Floyd if elected, emphasizing the importance of both welcoming visitors and caring for residents. He mentioned ideas such as developing an off-leash dog park within town limits and highlighting the historic trail through Floyd in more prominent ways.
Whitaker and incumbent Mayor Will Griffin both agree that personal political preferences have no place on Town Council, as its job is to serve the residents of the town of Floyd regardless.
The topic was discussed at length during the Oct. 7 Floyd Town Council meeting, and other members of the Council openly concurred.
All mayor and town council candidates run as independents from an official perspective, Floyd County Registrar Amy Ingram explained Oct. 5, as they are not nominated by political parties but by community members.
Incumbent Will Griffin was first appointed to fill the remaining term as mayor in 2009, and if re-elected next month, he will begin his fourth consecutive term as mayor in the new year.
Griffin said this week he prioritizes “keeping party politics out of our half-square mile town Town Council decisions.”
A number of large-scale projects in Floyd have been completed under Griffin’s mayorship, including the Sidewalk Project on east Oxford Street, and traffic signals and signage near south Locust Street.
Many of these projects were completed with the help of grant funding, and, Griffin noted, the current Town Hall renovations will be completed “without having to borrow a penny.”
He mentioned if re-elected, Griffin said, he’d like to examine the possibility of updated street lighting across town.
He points to town business expenses, including the Meals Tax and some yearly permits, as partly the reason, and said individuals’ taxes haven’t been raised by the Town Council in about 14 years.
Griffin said the financial position of the town is one of the greatest improvements Council has directed since he first became mayor, emphasizing decisions that lead to successful projects are made as a group and credit doesn’t fall to one person.
“Council has always tried to focus on what it can do in town to improve life for residents, and let the rest go,” he explained, adding it’s job, and his as mayor, "is to set personal ideals aside on Thursday nights” and make decisions that benefit as many Floyd residents as possible.
While Griffin’s name will be listed on the Nov. 2 ballots, community members casting votes for Whitaker will write-in his name on the appropriate line.
Additional questions for Whitaker or Griffin can be directed to their public email addresses at councilmanwhitaker@townoffloyd.org and mayorgriffin@townoffloyd.org, respectively.
Early voting is available at the Floyd County Courthouse from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and two Saturdays before Election Day: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
Curbside voting assistance is available through one parking spot at the back of the courthouse, close to the entrance of the Sheriff’s Office.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 12. Regular polling places throughout Floyd County will open at 6 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, and close at 7 p.m.
Sample ballots for state, county and town positions can be found at www.floydcova.org/voter-registrar.