Pleas accepted, charges amended

A 40-year-old Copper Hill man facing three counts of selling methamphetamine to an informant of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in 2019 pled guilty in Circuit Court Tuesday in a deal that dismissed all but one charge. The man, Milford Eugene Hicks Jr., 40, will spend nine months in prison with three years and three months suspended.
Hicks must report to New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin by 6 p.m. Feb. 26 after defense Attorney Angi Simpkins asked for a delay in starting the sentence to get his affairs in order.
Judge Michael Fleenor agreed to the delay, warning Hicks that failure to report to the jail by 6 p.m. Friday could turn the suspended sentence into a lot more time behind bars.
“If you don’t report, or even if you are late, could bring changes in how much time you will spend in prison,” the judge told Hicks.
“I’ll be there,” Hicks said. “I won’t be late.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court sheriff’s investigator Michael Wade provided a “cooperating” informant with $200 in cash to purchase highly addictive meth from Hicks on May 10, 2019.
Widespread production and use of the drug, is called “an epidemic in Floyd County and surrounding areas” by judges and law enforcement officers. It is considered one of the five most addictive drugs listed in The National Survey on Drug Use and Health and the National Addiction Center calls it “a highly addictive stimulant that can cause addiction in as little as one use.”
The white powder Hicks provided tested positive for meth in a field test and then was affirmed by a test by the Virginia State Police, Hupp told the court.
In another hearing Tuesday, Michael Todd Quesenberry of Willis, whose record of drug offenses and contributing to the delinquency of a minor has left him on probation with more than $8,000 in accumulated restitution outstanding, filed a motion to use a new state law allowing inmates to earn credit toward payment to such fees through community service.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill – HB 277 – into law in March 2020 that supplemented existing law which allows offenders to work towards credit after incarceration.
Circuit Court records show Quesenberry with multiple convictions of drug possession dating back to 2011 along with 13 revocations of probation. On Nov. 27, 2018, he was found guilty of probation violation for a conviction of manufacturing marijuana and was sentenced two years and nine months of incarceration with another six months remaining on probation.
Judge Fleenor said the motion is premature because changes to the law require a plan in place and other factors. He continued action on the motion until April 13 to research what can and cannot be done under the law.
“These are some new laws, and you are the first one to ask to use them,” Fleenor told Quesenberry. “Let’s see what can be done.”
In other matters before the court Tuesday:
- After Linda Marie Koontz of Floyd completed two years of deferment on charges of abuse and neglect of a child, a felony, without any new charges or problems. Hupp moved to amend the charge to misdemeanor contributing to a minor with a 12-month suspended sentence. The judge agreed and wiped the felony off Koontz’s record;
- In a plea deal between the Commonwealth and Attorney Jonathan Rogers, representing Lorenzo Tiamzon of Willis, a single count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was amended to misdemeanor use of profane language over a cell phone with a nine-month suspended sentence and 12 months unsupervised probation. Hupp said the family of the victim signed off on the deal;
- The second session of the county drug’s court in February, which is closed to the public, began the hearings Tuesday;
- Several other cases were continued for various reasons.