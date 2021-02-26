Pleas accepted, charges amended

The white powder Hicks provided tested positive for meth in a field test and then was affirmed by a test by the Virginia State Police, Hupp told the court.

In another hearing Tuesday, Michael Todd Quesenberry of Willis, whose record of drug offenses and contributing to the delinquency of a minor has left him on probation with more than $8,000 in accumulated restitution outstanding, filed a motion to use a new state law allowing inmates to earn credit toward payment to such fees through community service.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill – HB 277 – into law in March 2020 that supplemented existing law which allows offenders to work towards credit after incarceration.

Circuit Court records show Quesenberry with multiple convictions of drug possession dating back to 2011 along with 13 revocations of probation. On Nov. 27, 2018, he was found guilty of probation violation for a conviction of manufacturing marijuana and was sentenced two years and nine months of incarceration with another six months remaining on probation.

Judge Fleenor said the motion is premature because changes to the law require a plan in place and other factors. He continued action on the motion until April 13 to research what can and cannot be done under the law.