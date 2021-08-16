Local boy shines at DCP competition

Adrian Wallace of Floyd topped his personal best and placed third in his age group in the Drive, Chip and Putt Subregional Qualifier on Aug. 7 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, NC. In nine shots, Wallace netted a score of 122.

Participants aged 7-15 in the DCP competition each make three 40-yard drives, 10-15 yard chips and putts from six-, 15- and 30-feet. Points are totaled from each shot.

Wallace said he was pleased with his performance and had fun competing with the other 18 participants in his age group, as well as encouraging others in the field.

DCP was founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, U.S. Golf Association and the PGA of America. Learn more about the annual competition at www.drivechipandputt.com.