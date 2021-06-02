Rise and Shine: Floyd seniors a ‘vital part of community’

FLOYD — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been facilitating the daily Rise and Shine program to check on community seniors since the 1990s, and it’s something that the team is happy to do, Sheriff Brian Craig said in May.

The program is for seniors “who might not have anyone to check on them every day or have family close by” to receive a phone call each morning from Floyd County dispatchers, he explained. Dispatchers call seniors on the Rise and Shine list three times, with a few minutes between each, before sending a deputy to the address.

“We want to give them time to answer if they’re busy, or outside,” Craig said, adding “(it’s) not about intruding on anyone or taking away privacy, but (trying to ensure) seniors are safe.”

Craig said dispatchers enjoy making their Rise and Shine calls every day and “get to make a real connection” with the community members. He said while their goal is to make contact, dispatchers also listen for changes in attitude and tone, and may send a deputy to check on someone they’re concerned about.

Deputies sometimes make unfortunate discoveries when checking on someone in the program, Craig admitted, but sometimes they also get the opportunity to save a life.