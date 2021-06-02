Rise and Shine: Floyd seniors a ‘vital part of community’

FLOYD — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been facilitating the daily Rise and Shine program to check on community seniors since the 1990s, and it’s something that the team is happy to do, Sheriff Brian Craig said in May.
The program is for seniors “who might not have anyone to check on them every day or have family close by” to receive a phone call each morning from Floyd County dispatchers, he explained. Dispatchers call seniors on the Rise and Shine list three times, with a few minutes between each, before sending a deputy to the address.
“We want to give them time to answer if they’re busy, or outside,” Craig said, adding “(it’s) not about intruding on anyone or taking away privacy, but (trying to ensure) seniors are safe.”
Craig said dispatchers enjoy making their Rise and Shine calls every day and “get to make a real connection” with the community members. He said while their goal is to make contact, dispatchers also listen for changes in attitude and tone, and may send a deputy to check on someone they’re concerned about.
Deputies sometimes make unfortunate discoveries when checking on someone in the program, Craig admitted, but sometimes they also get the opportunity to save a life.
One community member in the program several years ago was having a heart attack when deputies arrived, Craig said. They were able to call for EMS and stabilize her until medics arrived to transport her to the hospital.
Anyone can refer a community member to the program. Craig said some older individuals have joined because their children or neighbors reach out to the Sheriff’s Office, and he goes to visit and talk with the prospective member. There is no charge or fees to become a part of the program, Craig said.
“It’s just a free service we offer,” he noted.
Those interested in becoming a part of Rise and Shine, or if someone you know would benefit from the program, call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office administration number at (540) 745-9334, and ask to speak with or leave a message for Sheriff Craig about Rise and Shine.
A collective of Floyd businesses on May 14 distributed 47 totes to Floyd seniors through the Supplies for Seniors program, facilitated by the New River Valley Agency on Aging. Totes were delivered across the county by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies throughout the day.
Filled with personal hygiene items, cleaners, paper products and other supplies, the purpose of the totes and program revolve around “dignity, infection control and community engagement,” according to Shannon Hammons, executive director and administrator of Supplies for Seniors.
“Supplies for Seniors not only brings the community together to work toward solving issues surrounding our older adults but to the senior, it helps to know that others are thinking of them and they have not been forgotten by their community,” Hammons said.
The Citizens parking lot served as ground-zero for the project, as totes were packed into deputies’ vehicles there, then delivered to seniors.
“Citizens was happy to participate in the Santa for Seniors program last year organized by the Agency on Aging. Realizing the needs in our community, we wanted to help in the Supplies for Seniors Program and are grateful to have other companies join us in this effort,” said Citizens Events Coordinator Tina Osborne.
A number of other local businesses contributed to the totes through financial donations for supplies, including SustainFloyd, Hotel Floyd, Atlantic Union Bank, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Dogtown Roadhouse, Gardner Funeral Home, Mayberry Funeral Home, ACE, Citizens and Skyline National Bank.