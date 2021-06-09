Kitts wins Democratic nomination for House seat

FLOYD — Derek Kitts is the Democratic nominee for the 7th District House of Delegates seat following Tuesday’s statewide Democratic Primary. Kitts, whose opponent for the nomination was Floyd’s Tara Orlando, will campaign against Republican Marie March until November for the seat.
The unofficial results of the primary (with all precincts reporting) were published by mid-day June 9 by the Department of Elections, revealing a narrow margin of about 6% between Kitts and Orlando, and Kitts ultimately prevailed by 156 votes. Kitts received 730 votes in Montgomery and 364 in Pulaski. Orlando received 502 in Montgomery and 225 in Pulaski.
Floyd County voters largely cast their ballots for Orlando, who netted 449 votes compared to Kitts’ 238.
Kitts hosted a Facebook Live event to answer questions, thank supporters and his family, and discuss the results of the election at 7:30 p.m.
“This victory tonight would not be possible without the work of a tireless group of volunteers who worked Saturdays, Sundays and late into the evenings … to make sure you had an option and a choice when voting,” Kitts said.
In an official statement, he thanked Orlando “for her commitment to our community and I'm excited to work with her and her supporters. I look forward to putting my record of service next to my opponent’s in the coming days. Thank you again to so many of you who put your trust in me to serve as your nominee.”
Kitts said the next steps in his campaign include recruiting more volunteers and doing more community outreach to make connections. Since March, when he announced his candidacy, Kitts and his campaign have knocked on more than 1,000 doors and made more than 400 phone calls, he said.
Growing the campaign team and putting in the hours to win the November election, Kitts said, “is not going to be easy, but nothing worthwhile is ever easy.”
Orlando issued a statement on election night to let supporters know how thankful she is for them since she announced her candidacy in February.
“I am very proud of what we accomplished. As a proven bridge builder closing the chasm between Democrats and Republicans, I hope the ‘establishment’ will see the value of what I bring to the table,” Orlando said. “Many have asked me to please run again. I am strongly considering it. The establishment chose Derek Kitts. I wish him all the best.”
Statewide, Terry R. McAuliffe was elected as the Democratic candidate for governor with 62 % of the votes, Hala S. Ayala received the most votes for lieutenant governor with 37.5% and Mark R. Herring received nearly 57% of votes for the Attorney General position.