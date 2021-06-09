Kitts wins Democratic nomination for House seat

FLOYD — Derek Kitts is the Democratic nominee for the 7th District House of Delegates seat following Tuesday’s statewide Democratic Primary. Kitts, whose opponent for the nomination was Floyd’s Tara Orlando, will campaign against Republican Marie March until November for the seat.

The unofficial results of the primary (with all precincts reporting) were published by mid-day June 9 by the Department of Elections, revealing a narrow margin of about 6% between Kitts and Orlando, and Kitts ultimately prevailed by 156 votes. Kitts received 730 votes in Montgomery and 364 in Pulaski. Orlando received 502 in Montgomery and 225 in Pulaski.

Floyd County voters largely cast their ballots for Orlando, who netted 449 votes compared to Kitts’ 238.

Kitts hosted a Facebook Live event to answer questions, thank supporters and his family, and discuss the results of the election at 7:30 p.m.

“This victory tonight would not be possible without the work of a tireless group of volunteers who worked Saturdays, Sundays and late into the evenings … to make sure you had an option and a choice when voting,” Kitts said.