Floyd man facing 10 years for break-in

A Floyd man who broke into the June Bug Center in Floyd County on Jan. 5 of this year pled guilty in Circuit Court Tuesday to two counts of entering a structure to commit an assault and battery.
Lonnie Edward Price apologized for his behavior in court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, but could face up to five years in prison for each charge when he is sentenced after a presenting report is prepared.
Price was discovered in the JBC on the morning of Jan. 5 by the director, and he ran from the building to be arrested by deputies in a nearby building.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court that Price broke into the JBC and was hiding with items amounting to more than $1,000 and terrified the director when he was discovered.
Price’s court-appointed attorney, Ryan Hamrick, asked the judge for preparation of a pre-sentencing report. Branscom also told the court that the agreement for the plea reduced the maximum prison term of 20 years to five on each count because of the lack of actual assault.
Fleenor set the sentencing for Feb. 23, 2022, so the presentencing report can be completed.
In a second scheduled case, a Reidsville, NC, man who was in a deferred status program to avoid a felony charge, was charged with violating probation from that deferral and failure to appear.
John Darian Manning was originally charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in August 2020 but was given a deferred disposition.
When he did not show for a hearing in May and a show causer was ordered, a probation officer recommended Manning be convicted of the felony because he did not abide the deferral terms.
Hamrick, also handling this case for the defense, said questions remain on why his client was not contacted by the hearing, and Branscom asked the court to drop the show cause and failure to appear charges so the court could concentrate on the probation report.
Hamrick said he had only recently received the probation report and asked for more time to review it. The judge agreed and continued the case until December.
The hearings were delayed significantly Tuesday after drug court ran more than an hour over its close-door hearings, then further delays came when problems blocked connecting the court’s video feed with the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, then the sound went out once connected. By the time the problems were sorted out, the hearings began more than 90 minutes late.