Floyd man facing 10 years for break-in

A Floyd man who broke into the June Bug Center in Floyd County on Jan. 5 of this year pled guilty in Circuit Court Tuesday to two counts of entering a structure to commit an assault and battery.

Lonnie Edward Price apologized for his behavior in court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, but could face up to five years in prison for each charge when he is sentenced after a presenting report is prepared.

Price was discovered in the JBC on the morning of Jan. 5 by the director, and he ran from the building to be arrested by deputies in a nearby building.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court that Price broke into the JBC and was hiding with items amounting to more than $1,000 and terrified the director when he was discovered.

Price’s court-appointed attorney, Ryan Hamrick, asked the judge for preparation of a pre-sentencing report. Branscom also told the court that the agreement for the plea reduced the maximum prison term of 20 years to five on each count because of the lack of actual assault.

Fleenor set the sentencing for Feb. 23, 2022, so the presentencing report can be completed.