The Floyd County Humane Society is hosting a rabies clinic in the Citizens Telephone Co-Op parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 15. Proof of prior rabies vaccinations is required.

Pre-registration is available for $12 at www.floydhumanesociety.org, and day-of cost is $15. This is a drive-thru event. Community members are asked to stay in their vehicles with dogs on a leash and cats in a secure carrier.