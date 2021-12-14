Teamwork highlighted by November Volunteers of the Month

Planning something strange in the neighborhood? Call none other than Girl Scout Troop 163, Floyd County Humane Society's Volunteers of the Month for November 2021.

These ghostbusting gals turned a vision into reality, and Main Street into a veritable monster mash, when they stepped up to plan, organize, and execute a successful inaugural Howl-O-Ween Pooches on Parade in downtown Floyd.

Pet owners unleashed their pets' inner ghouls and goblins — not to mention bumble bees and princesses — while emcee Sarah Hall provided stellar live coverage of the proceedings.

The Oct. 30 event topped the troop's fundraising goal of $1,000 to donate to FCHS's shelter fund, which included proceeds from raffle items solicited by troop members from local businesses.

Troop leader Jolene Hall never doubted for a moment the group's ability to pull off all facets of the event.

"When I heard the humane society had a suggestion for a Halloween parade but didn't have anyone to organize or run it, I immediately thought my troop could do it,” she said. “I asked if they were interested and they didn't hesitate.”