11 New Voices highlighted

The yearly New Voices Exhibit at Floyd Center for the Arts’ Hayloft Gallery features emerging artists who were referred by local university professors and master artists. This year the works of 11 artists are being shown from until April 3.

Although there was no opening reception, due to COVID-19, in-person viewing can be done during Center hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Virtual tours and video-taped artists’ statement can be accessed through the Center’s webpage at www.floydartcenter.org.

New Voices artists include Zach Blevins-Goad of Christiansburg, Mikayla Spivey, Noah Bower, Bobbie Daniels, Alexandra Leonetti, Isabella Linkous, Kevin Wayne Meredith, Charlotte Middleton, Jack Miles, Alejandra Moral and Brittiany Rorrer.