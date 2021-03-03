Del. Nick Rush will not run in 2021 election

Having represented Floyd, parts of Montgomery County and parts of Pulaski County in the Virginia House of Delegates for 10 years as of November 2021, Delegate Nick Rush (R) announced March 3 that he will not be seeking re-election. Rush has represented Floyd in the Seventh House District since 2012, when he was officially sworn in to the Virginia General Assembly.

“It has been a true honor and incredible privilege to have served in the General Assembly for the past 10 years, and I will forever be humbled by the trust placed in me to carry out the people’s work,” Ruch said.

During the 2021 GA special session, which lasted from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, Rush was the chief patron of one bill, a House Joint Resolution and a House Resolution.

House Bill 1973, introduced to the House of Delegates in January, states that nonprofit corporations or associations that have banquet licenses, allowing them to sell wine in closed containers for “off-premises consumption,” may ship such wine if conducting a fundraiser through an online meeting. According to the Legislative Information System, the bill was signed by both the House Speaker and the Senate President on Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, respectively.

Gov. Ralph Northam can act on the bill before midnight on March 31.

In his announcement on Facebook regarding not seeking re-election, Rush said, “I was blessed to have been surrounded by an incredible team that worked together for the common goal of improving the lives of the people of the Seventh (House District).”