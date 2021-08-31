Tough start to Buffs’ football season

FLOYD — Buffaloes quarterback Kaleb Fenton connected on 10 of his 14 passes against the Christiansburg Blue Demons in a rare Saturday night game at home on Aug. 28 during the Buffs’ first game of the 2021 season.

Fenton also chased down a long run to prevent a touchdown by the visiting Demons, but they scored on the next play for one of five TDs to the home squad’s blank, 33-0, to kick off the 2021 season.

The Demons missed two extra points, one from a bad snap and the second one wide of the bars and threw interceptions captured by Caleb Dunbar of the Buffs, but each misstep by the Christiansburg team was offset by an even bigger one by the Buffs, including a fumble recovery that turned into a touchdown.

Missed calls from the officials didn’t help as one call of an interception hit the ground before being ruled as a catch, as a Floyd Press photo shows.

Fenton’s 10 completed passes compiled 51 yards. Blue Demon QB Casey Graham piled up 161 yards, 39 of them on a TD toss in the second quarter.

After a scoreless first quarter, a 15-yard touchdown put the Demons up 6-0 with the bad snap negating the point-after attempt. Then Graham connected in the second with the 39-yard pass to Travis Altizer. A successful kick put the score at 13-0 at half.