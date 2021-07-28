Driver in high-speed chase sentenced

FLOYD — A driver who led Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on a chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in March before crashing his Honda Civic was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500 in Circuit Court Tuesday.

Dalton Gregory Franklin, 23, told Judge Mike Fleenor July 27 he wanted to apologize for putting himself, the two passengers in his car and others, including the deputies, in danger. “I wasn’t in my right mind,” Franklin said.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court that Deputy R. Turman saw Franklin’s Civic driving erratically on the wrong side of the road of Route 8, north of the town of Floyd on March 4 of this year, and clocked it over the speed limit, but the car sped off after Turman displayed his warning lights.

The chase, with other deputies joining in, sped into the town at speeds greater than 90 miles per hour, Hupp said, and Turman saw the car drive up onto the sidewalk at Floyd’s stop light to pass a car that was stopped at the red signal.

The car continued on Route 8, down Woolwine Mountain and into Patrick County, where it spun in a turn and headed back up the road and into Floyd County, running the stop light in town again to make an illegal turn onto U.S. Highway 221.