Driver in high-speed chase sentenced

FLOYD — A driver who led Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on a chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in March before crashing his Honda Civic was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500 in Circuit Court Tuesday.
Dalton Gregory Franklin, 23, told Judge Mike Fleenor July 27 he wanted to apologize for putting himself, the two passengers in his car and others, including the deputies, in danger. “I wasn’t in my right mind,” Franklin said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the court that Deputy R. Turman saw Franklin’s Civic driving erratically on the wrong side of the road of Route 8, north of the town of Floyd on March 4 of this year, and clocked it over the speed limit, but the car sped off after Turman displayed his warning lights.
The chase, with other deputies joining in, sped into the town at speeds greater than 90 miles per hour, Hupp said, and Turman saw the car drive up onto the sidewalk at Floyd’s stop light to pass a car that was stopped at the red signal.
The car continued on Route 8, down Woolwine Mountain and into Patrick County, where it spun in a turn and headed back up the road and into Floyd County, running the stop light in town again to make an illegal turn onto U.S. Highway 221.
The deputies used one of their cruisers to ram into the Civic, which sent it rolling over several times to a stop, where they found Franklin driving with his two passengers. None were seriously injured.
Franklin was charged with felony eluding a police officer and misdemeanor speeding in excess of 85 miles per hour, considered a serious charge of reckless driving under Virginia law. He also faced a possible felony charge of malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.
Scheduled for a bench trial Tuesday, defense attorney Ryan Hamrick cut a plea deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on the felony eluding and the misdemeanor speeding charge and Franklin entered guilty pleas on both Tuesday.
Virginia’s sentencing guidelines, considered increasingly lenient with each update by the General Assembly, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom and other prosecutors, limited Franklin’s sentence to a four-year sentence with three-and-a-half years suspended, with three years’ probation, and a $2,000 fine with $1,500 of that suspended.
In other matters before the court Tuesday:
- Judge Fleenor revoked probation of David Wayne Clemons Jr. on a conviction for distribution of schedule II drugs and sent him to jail for two days with four years, 11 months and 28 days remaining if he gets in trouble again;
- A trial date of Nov. 23 was set for Wanda White Chambers of Roanoke on charges of conspiring to distribute schedule II drugs and conspiracy;
- Several other cases were continued and a scheduled drug court hearing to start the day was canceled. A graduation of two drug court clients was held later in the day.