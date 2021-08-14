Local tourism initiatives awarded grants

RICHMOND — The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded a total of $30,000 to the Floyd Country Store and SustainFloyd this week as a part of its Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to aid the recovery of the state’s tourism industry in the wake of COVID-19.

The Floyd Country Store was awarded $10,000 for its “Bringing the Best of Floyd to IBMA (Phase 1)” initiative, and SustainFloyd was awarded $20,000 to benefit The Floyd Farm Trail, both of which are projects by local groups that could bring visitors to Floyd.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the full list of recipients Aug. 11, which consists of 64 programs across the state receiving a total of $861,080 in matching grants.

“The Recovery Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending through new tourism marketing partnerships and by expanding the ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ brand,” VTC explained in a release. “Past and present awardees include destination marketing organizations, museums, cultural events, foundations and private sector businesses.”

More resources about VTC’s industry assistance programs, including the COVID-19 Industry Response Toolkit, visit vatc.org.