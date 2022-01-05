Radford man nets prison sentence for child endangerment

A Radford man who accepted a plea bargain with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office was sent to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to endangering a four-year-old child, who was found unclothed outside a Floyd County home and tested positive meth in their system.
The deal dropped a possession of meth charge against Brian Wayne Graham in exchange for a guilty plea on Jan. 4.
Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Graham to three years with a year and seven months suspended, meaning he will serve a year and five months behind bars.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told Fleenor that county deputies encountered Graham and others at the Circle K gas station and food shop in Floyd on June 4, 2021, after receiving a call about a disturbance.
During their investigation, Deputies learned that a young girl may have been left at home without supervision, and upon arrival to the residence, they found a four-year-old child naked in the yard.
It took several attempts of knocking at the door before a man opened it and identified himself as Graham’s father. Hupp said the man claimed to have been “in the bathroom” and could not answer the door.
Deputies searched the house and discovered drugs that tests later revealed were methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office called in the Department of Social Services and a test of the child found meth in her system.
A Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Graham on possession of the drug, felony child abuse and disregard for life. The charges were later amended to cruelty, injuring a child; and child endangerment, also a felony.
Conviction on such charges can lead to prison sentences of up to 20 years, but the plea agreement followed Virginia sentencing guidelines for a sentence of three years with about half of that suspended.
The scheduled start of the Floyd County Grand Jury that sits at the beginning of each quarterly court term was Jan. 4, but the weather caused postponement of the session until Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Sentencings set for Jan. 4 were continue because of delays in completion of pre-sentencing reports attributed, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said, to a reduced work force from COVID-19 pandemic-related issues.
Another hearing was delayed for at least a week after failure an attorney to appear, as scheduled. Radford counselor Anthony Covington, one of several area attorneys who are paid by the justice system to serve as counsel for defendants who cannot afford to obtain their own, did not appear, and attempts to contact him failed before the sessions came to an end Jan. 4.