Radford man nets prison sentence for child endangerment

The sheriff’s office called in the Department of Social Services and a test of the child found meth in her system.

A Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Graham on possession of the drug, felony child abuse and disregard for life. The charges were later amended to cruelty, injuring a child; and child endangerment, also a felony.

Conviction on such charges can lead to prison sentences of up to 20 years, but the plea agreement followed Virginia sentencing guidelines for a sentence of three years with about half of that suspended.

The scheduled start of the Floyd County Grand Jury that sits at the beginning of each quarterly court term was Jan. 4, but the weather caused postponement of the session until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Sentencings set for Jan. 4 were continue because of delays in completion of pre-sentencing reports attributed, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said, to a reduced work force from COVID-19 pandemic-related issues.