Sign of the times
Sign of the times

  • Updated
In recent years, anonymously placed red signs began to appear in downtown Floyd. The signs bore positive messages, such as “Try Kindness” or “Love Grants Freedom — Fear Takes It Away.” One sign, placed at a worksite, said “Nice Job, Guys.” 

Dubbed “the sign ninjas” by some in the community, the sign placers have kept their identity hidden. Recently the sign ninjas have returned after an absence, leaving holiday messages of hope. “Joy to the World,” read one sign. Another nearby finished the thought with, “Begins in each Heart.” 

Three signs are currently displayed along Route 221 South with a message appropriate for the current events of our time, or simply a Valentine’s Day reminder: “We Can Heal — The World — With Love” they read.

