Buffs end softball season with loss

FLOYD — The Floyd County Lady Buffaloes Varsity Softball team closed out its regular season with two home games, one on June 1 and the final on the afternoon of June 7, with a win against Carroll County and a loss to Glenvar.

In the Carroll County win, the Lady Buffs scored for runs in the first inning and held on to the lead as the Cavaliers scored two runs in one inning and a third an inning later but could not close the gap beyond that.

Olivia Yates took over pitching from Hallie Williams to help protect the lead, striking out the final batter in the sixth inning and delivered the key strikeout in the top of the seventh, followed by two quick outs by sharp fielding from the team for a three-up, three-down inning to deliver the win.

On Monday, the Glenvar Highlanders scored three runs early, but the Lady Buffs came back with two in one inning and a third to tie the score until the Highlanders loaded the bases and scored three more to head into the seventh and final inning with a 6-3 lead and added two more in the top of the final inning.

But any chance for a comeback by the Lady Buffs ended when lighting lit up the sky within range of the ballpark and the umpires halted the game, then called it with six innings complete, which gave the Highlanders a 6-3 win.

The ladies may host on of the regional games but scheduling was not set by press time.