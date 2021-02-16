Ice storm results in countywide outages

A cold front that moved into the area late last week brought with it sleet, ice and freezing fog, resulting in widespread power outages during the weekend. Temperatures lingered near freezing from Thursday evening well into Monday, reaching the low 40s on Sunday and Monday afternoons. Numerous vehicle accidents, downed trees, fires and slick conditions complicated the jobs of first responders and line crews from Appalachian Electric Power Company.

As of mid-day Feb. 15, APCO was reporting that 2,727 Floyd County customers were without power, which is 28 percent of the company’s patrons within the county. Franklin, Campbell and Henry counties were also reporting more than 1,000 outages Monday.

At the peak of the outages on Feb. 13, Board of Supervisors member Linda DeVito reported that 6,511 county residents — two-thirds of the county — were without power.

An additional winter weather event is expected to move into the area overnight Wednesday, Feb. 17, and last through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday is forecasted to bring freezing rain before noon and again after 1 a.m. on Friday, with snow likely to mix in until 7 a.m. Feb. 19.

In the case of an emergency during extreme weather events, call 9-1-1. To view current APCO data regarding outages, visit www.appalachianpower.com/outages.