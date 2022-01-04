Christmas gifted to 114 Floyd children

Three decade-long members and leaders of Christmas for Children will retire this year following a successful 2021 season, during which the nonprofit served 53 families and a total of 114 children.

The community once again came together to claim and shop for their own angel from one of the CFC angel trees displayed around Floyd in November, providing the support necessary for CFC to continue year after year.

CFC acknowledges the generous support of churches, many businesses and individuals who have shown their support by contributing to the program in a Dec. 31, 2021 release.

“Citizens Telephone Co-Op and the Floyd Moose Lodge played a significant role in contributing volunteer’s time, tech support and a space to hand out bags of presents. Their help ensured that this program ran smoothly,” the nonprofit stated.

The year of 2022 is also a year of change CFC, it continued, as three members who have each served about 12 years will retire.

Eva Gereau, secretary; Sherri Femrite, treasurer; and Glenda Brouwer, president joined CFC at the same time, in response to an ad in the Floyd Press seeking volunteers for the program when it was under the leadership of Judy Weitzenfeld.