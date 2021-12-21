Burn ban in effect

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a county-wide burn ban for 60 days due to the recent lack of rain that creates a high risk for wildfires.

The ban, passed during a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, prohibits open burning of wood, brush, logs, leaves, grass, debris and other material on both private and public land.

It states it does not prohibit the use of propane or natural-gas outdoor grills and similar gas-fired cooking equipment, nor does it prohibit the use of emergency road flares.

Violation of the ban could result in a Class I Misdemeanor charge.

The Board may repeal, amend or readopt the order, and it expires Feb. 14, 2022.