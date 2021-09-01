Man pleads guilty to years-long abuse, must register with database

FLOYD — After nearly a year of motions, continuances and pre-trial conferences, a 49-year-old Riner man dropped his demand for a jury trial and admitted he sexually abused an underage female relative for at least four years.

Erin Matthew Raymond McNeal entered guilty pleas in Floyd County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 31, for sexual battery and related child pornography charges and must register with the Virginia Sexual Offenders and Crimes Against Minors’ database for at least 15 years. If he stays out of trouble for that period, the charges could be dismissed.

The agreement allowed McNeal to avoid any jail time at this point and cancels a scheduled two-day jury trial on Sept. 13-14 and avoids a public spectacle that could unfold on the story about sexual battery, pornographic photography and abuse that began when the underage girl was 15.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court a detailed story about McNeal ordering the child to undress and pose for photographs. The girl left the area when she turned 18 and now lives out of state, Branscom said.

The charges were brought to the sheriff’s office in 2020 but the abuse began in 2016 and earlier, he said.