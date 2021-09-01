Man pleads guilty to years-long abuse, must register with database

FLOYD — After nearly a year of motions, continuances and pre-trial conferences, a 49-year-old Riner man dropped his demand for a jury trial and admitted he sexually abused an underage female relative for at least four years.
Erin Matthew Raymond McNeal entered guilty pleas in Floyd County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 31, for sexual battery and related child pornography charges and must register with the Virginia Sexual Offenders and Crimes Against Minors’ database for at least 15 years. If he stays out of trouble for that period, the charges could be dismissed.
The agreement allowed McNeal to avoid any jail time at this point and cancels a scheduled two-day jury trial on Sept. 13-14 and avoids a public spectacle that could unfold on the story about sexual battery, pornographic photography and abuse that began when the underage girl was 15.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court a detailed story about McNeal ordering the child to undress and pose for photographs. The girl left the area when she turned 18 and now lives out of state, Branscom said.
The charges were brought to the sheriff’s office in 2020 but the abuse began in 2016 and earlier, he said.
McNeal did not testify in court and spoke only when asked questions about his plea by Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor. Branscom said the information presented for the plea agreement included statements by witnesses to the events described.
Branscom moved to amend the felony charge of sexual battery from a felony to a misdemeanor and dismissed two the remaining three charges, leaving a felony charge of child pornography in place, which provides the 10-year hold on McNeal’s presence on the public sexual offender database.
“The case was more than five years old, and some of the evidence no longer exists,” the judge said.
Judge Fleenor ruled the remaining felony charge “sufficient” for keeping the charge at bay until at least Aug. 23, 2031.
Probation violations could bring the charge back before the court for action, the prosecutor said.
For the misdemeanor charge, Judge Fleenor gave McNeal a 12-month suspended sentence. A conviction on the felony charge could bring a 10-year sentence if the deferment is cancelled because of any violations.
The Sexual Offender against Minors Database currently list 32 residents of the county convicted of sexual abuse crimes. McNeal will bring the total to 33.
The public can find the database online at https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/index.html.
Others convicted of sex offender and crimes against minors in Floyd County may not be listed if they are living in another location.
In other action before the Circuit Court Tuesday:
- Antwon Paige of Bent Mountain entered a no contest plea for possession of cocaine in a May 4, 2020, case where he was stopped for driving without a drivers’ license. He was given a two-year suspended sentence;
- Sharon Victoria Leatham of Floyd pled guilty to conspiring to distribute schedule I or II drugs but washed out of drug court after a five-years of second chances. A presentence report was ordered, and she will be sentenced on Dec. 16.
- A number of cases were continued to later dates.