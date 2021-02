Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Little Foot, a handsome older cat whose owner recently died. He is a sweet and loving companion who calmly seeks attention and likes a lap to sit in. He is neutered and is being caught up on vaccines.

Little Foot has lived with other cats and gets along well with others. He has a scar on the surface of his right eye that doesn’t bother him. To meet Little Foot or any of our other cats and dogs, call (540) 745-7207.