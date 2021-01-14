Schools look toward ‘normal’ future

The Public Health School Liaison for the New River Valley Regional Commission congratulated Floyd County Public Schools for the steps it has taken to curb COVID-19 among students during the pandemic and said incoming inoculations of the vaccine should help bring the educational system “back closer to normal.”
Holly Lesko said the county’s schools provide more than the needed room for students to remain safe via social distancing and said the vaccine is on track to start immunizing students in the coming months.
“What we are monitoring continues to look good,” she said.
Lesko spoked to the county school board Monday evening via a Zoom video call, and the sound was heard from Superintendent John Wheeler’s smartphone while the video appeared on the large screen in the board’s meeting room.
In questions from board members, one wanted to know why Floyd County’s low number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths did not allow the local school to reopen more fully. Lesko said the number reflected rates controlled by factors like populations and that must be considered by such factors.
The schools, she said, are going a good job of protecting students but other factors in the county, like not using masks or social distancing outside the schools caused spikes and concerns.
Floyd County’s COVID-19 case count has risen by five to 10 cases in several daily reports in recent weeks with some spiking to 13 and 15. Monday’s report showed seven new cases and 581 total since the pandemic began in March of last year.
Lesko also said spikes from those who traveled to spend the Christmas holidays with family and/or friends are coming in and must be considered.
Wheeler reported that the students and faculty at the four elementary schools and the high school have been “great” in following the mask and social distancing protocols, and a small outbreak that of COVID-19 positive tests occurred during a road trip of the basketball Buffaloes to Radford was contained. The limitations on crowd size at the games help avoid spreading to the community.
The outbreak caused postponement of games for much of the last two weeks but middle school matches were scheduled to start again on Tuesday, followed by JV and Varsity games on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
“We keep working to keep these things on track,” Wheeler told the board.
In his facilities report to the board, Wheeler said work on the parking lot as part of the new career education complex at the high school is continuing and needed drainage work that will be handled within the $14.5 million limitation placed on the board by county supervisors.
“We are on track and within budget,” he said, and he praised work by the Virginia Department of Transportation for their assistance.
In another matter, Jessica Cromer, assistant superintendent of instruction and innovation, announced that junior student Parker Pattison won a Computer Services in the Neighborhood competition and won a computer laptop as part of the reward. She presented the laptop to Pattison at the meeting.
In a video presentation, Kim Keith, instructional technology resource teacher, outlined student participation in computer learning and in virtual workshops at Virginia Tech. Student participation, she said, is increasing and providing a lot of skills for both high school and elementary students.
Keith said nine Floyd County classes participated in a Virtual Opportunities event with Tech.
No one appeared for public comments, a continuing trend in recent monthly meetings.
In routine annual organizational votes, the board continued to have monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. February’s meeting is set for Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the school board offices.