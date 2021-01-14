Schools look toward ‘normal’ future

Floyd County’s COVID-19 case count has risen by five to 10 cases in several daily reports in recent weeks with some spiking to 13 and 15. Monday’s report showed seven new cases and 581 total since the pandemic began in March of last year.

Lesko also said spikes from those who traveled to spend the Christmas holidays with family and/or friends are coming in and must be considered.

Wheeler reported that the students and faculty at the four elementary schools and the high school have been “great” in following the mask and social distancing protocols, and a small outbreak that of COVID-19 positive tests occurred during a road trip of the basketball Buffaloes to Radford was contained. The limitations on crowd size at the games help avoid spreading to the community.

The outbreak caused postponement of games for much of the last two weeks but middle school matches were scheduled to start again on Tuesday, followed by JV and Varsity games on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

“We keep working to keep these things on track,” Wheeler told the board.