Safe Surfin introduces Young Marine leaders to Cyber SWAT

The Safe Surfin' team met with Young Marine leaders from five states and Washington D.C. last Saturday to launch the peer-to-peer Cyber SWAT program in the organization.

Young Marine leaders from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. met with Safe Surfin’ Dec. 4, a release from the organization stated, with the goal of taking what they learn throughout the Cyber SWAT program back to their units and launch the first programs throughout the Young Marines.

Cyber SWAT is a free, peer-to-peer program teaching kids about internet safety in which peer mentors learn about topics including sexting, cyberbullying, online predators and other online risks, and share what they learn with their peers to encourage safe online citizenship.

Each Young Marine peer mentor will have the opportunity to spread internet safety awareness in their communities, keeping not only their peers safe while using technology, but themselves as well.

“With online enticement significantly increasing since the pandemic began, it is more important than ever to teach kids about internet safety,” Safe Surfin’ said, noting its members are “excited to partner with the Young Marines to launch this program nationwide.”