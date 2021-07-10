 Skip to main content
Child care aid expansion to continue through 2021

Northam April 22

Northam announces the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions on April 22. 

 Capture by Abby Whitt

RICHMOND — Families with at least one child under age five who is not yet in kindergarten, with a household income up to 85% of the state median income, will continue to be eligible for state aid until the end of the year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.

The Expanded Child Care Subsidy Program, which provides financial assistance for child care, was originally set to expire July 31.

“Access to high-quality child care is not only critical to the health and safety of Virginia’s children, but it is also important for advancing a strong, equitable recovery,” said Northam. “Extending these resources through the end of 2021 will help close the affordability gap for parents and providers, allowing thousands of Virginians to return to work, support their families and grow our economy.”

To be eligible for aid, applicants must be a Virginia resident actively employed or engaged in a job search, participating in an education or training program, receiving child protective services, or participating in an assigned activity. They must also be able to provide documentation of child’s citizenship and immunization records, as well as the household income.

Requirements note “families of a child experiencing homelessness that cannot provide the required documentation needed to determine eligibility at the time of application may be conditionally approved for services for a period not to exceed 90 days.”

Find the application and more information at www.doe.virginia.gov/cc/index.html.

